Len and Melody

Riverview High School sweethearts, Len and Melody Wheat, were married June 12, 1971. Len is a local builder, and Melody is a real estate broker, a worship leader and songwriter. They raised their two children, Corey and Tiffani, in Sarasota County. Most sad point in their marriage was Corey’s passing in 1999; and happy times, Tiffani marrying Dustin Cartee, along with their greatest blessings, three grandsons. They love fishing and long walks on the beach. They attribute their marriage longevity to God, “He’s seen us through good times and bad, His Love never ends.”

