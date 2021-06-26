Peter and Patricia Keating, of Punta Gorda, Florida, are celebrating 50 years of marriage on July 1, 2021. They have three children: Brett Keating of Barkhamsted, Conn., Piper Keating of Denver, Colo., and Chip Keating of New Milford, Conn., and four grandchildren Doleia, Levi, Bailey, and Caia. They have lived in the area since 2003. Patricia retired from Physicians for Women Office Administration in Danbury, Conn. Peter retired from the SBDC of Charlotte County as a Consultant.
“We have been very fortunate to have loving parents who have spent all these years showing us what love is and should be. Our family was founded on finding new adventures with one another, exploring new territory, and learning new things. We wish them decades more of fun and laughter together.”
Love,
Brett, Piper, and Chip.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.