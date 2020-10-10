Birthdays for Oct. 11, 2020 Oct 10, 2020 Oct 10, 2020 Updated 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search 1 of 4 Happy birthday to Margaret "Maggie" Townsend, who turned 107 on Oct. 8. Happy birthday to Yvonne d'Anjou, who turned 88 on Oct. 9. Happy birthday to Madison Reed, who will be 14 on Oct. 12. Happy Birthday to Joel White, who turns 12 today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We run birthday announcements with a photo in Sunday’s Sun. Email your photo, along with the name, age and birth date, to newstips@yoursun.com. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Column: New restaurant openings, projects ride in on season Teens involved in early morning crash Historic Arcadia home needs saving ASAP Column: A tried and true flowering shrub – the Jatropha Column: We need to learn from this pandemic and plan ahead Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida DeSantis kills $300 benefit for unemployed Charlotte County sheriff candidate banned from police department Authorities searching for missing Venice mother Senior remembered for his faith, kindness Featured Businesses Merry Maids 834 South Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL 34229 941-882-3085 Currently Open Website Gnc 17281 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-429-8888 Website Master Crackogologist 941-639-4520 Overholt Metal Roofing 863-491-9400 Website Larry's Plumbing Serving Sarasota County 120 Corporation Way, Venice, FL 34285 941-484-5796 Website The Venice Symphony 1515 South Tamiami Trail, #7, Venice, FL 34285 941-207-8822 Website Forcefield Hurricane 2265 Tamiami Trl Ste A, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-625-2295 Website Tip Top Nails & Spa 317 Jacaranda Circle, Venice, FL 34292 941-485-6161 Website Pelicans and Flamingo's 758 South Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL 34229 941-966-0600 Website SOS A/C & Heat 941-468-4956 Find a local business
