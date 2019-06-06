Building a Village's Saturday fun

Building a Village founders and members had a fun day for kids Saturday at Louis C. Anderson Park in Arcadia. A kickoff event had bounce houses, face-painting and various other games and activities. The nonprofit is providing recreational and mentoring outlets for kids in surrounding neighborhoods and is refurbishing the city park on Martin Luther King Jr. Street. In conjunction with Arcadia, Building a Village has gotten water fountains repaired, which had not been operational in over 10 years. And through donations members have also painted the concession stand and water fountains. Building a Village founders are Shawn Washington, Jimmy Walls Jr., Dwayne Blanden and Darien Bailey. facebook.com