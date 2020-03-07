Charlotte County marriages
Scott Anthony Karam, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, and Elizabeth Lynn McWilliams, of Sterling Heights, Michigan.
Margaret Lynn Corbett Bates, of Fairport, New York, and Dayna Mari Macmaster, of Fairport, New York.
Forest Rick Dupler, of Newark, Ohio, and Rita Jane Schell, of Newark, Ohio.
Christy Lynn Field, of Port Charlotte, and Robert Patrick Haynes, of Port Charlotte.
Danielle Lynn Schneiderovitch, of Port Charlotte, and Darin Lee Chandler, of Port Charlotte.
Andee Lee Kinsey, of Port Charlotte, and Tyler Jason White, of Port Charlotte.
Paul Vincent DeGaeta, of Punta Gorda, and Kathy Lynn Cornelius, of Punta Gorda.
Lawrence Daniel James Morrison, of Port Charlotte, and Christine Marie Boots, of Port Charlotte.
Jody Lynn Neilson, of Rotonda West, and Matthew Michael Brady, of Seaside Park, New Jersey.
Teresa Marie Kirsch, of Punta Gorda, and Michael John Scanlon, of Punta Gorda.
April Fay Szatkowski, of Englewood, and Scott Walter Gray, of Englewood.
Alan Thomas Krueger, of Port Charlotte, and Debbie Ann Durivou, of Port Charlotte.
Teresa Lannette Coday, of Port Charlotte, and George Micheal Cox, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky.
Danielle Marie Hildebrandt, of Port Charlotte, and Noorul Haq Panikka Veettil, of Port Charlotte.
Joel Robert Peterson, of Port Charlotte, and Dani Leigh Bourke, of Port Charlotte.
Omar Antonio Brito Daboin, of Punta Gorda, and Coraima Imariy Delance Diaz, of Punta Gorda.
William Gerald Pullich, of Rotonda West, and Cheryl Lynn Weir, of Rotonda West.
Michael Anthony Tambasco, of Port Charlotte, and Krystina Janelle Malik, of Port Charlotte.
Robert Thomas Sikorski, of Port Charlotte, and Cheryl Ann Gibson, of Port Charlotte.
Charles Edwin Taylor, of Punta Gorda, and Donna Elizabeth Gee, of Punta Gorda.
Kristen Leigh Leclerc, of Punta Gorda, and Joseph Lee Adkins, of Punta Gorda.
Amanda Marie Schwerin, of Port Charlotte, and Jordan Ray Lhommedieu, of Port Charlotte.
Larry Ledelle Fowler, of Port Charlotte, and Sonya Lanette Clemons-Baird, of Port Charlotte.
Gary Tyler Hirschy, of North Port, and Jessica Lee Baird, of North Port.
John Norman Meyer, of Port Charlotte, and Debra Ann Vanderzanden, of Port Charlotte.
Dan Wesley Pierce, of North Port, and Brinda Singh, of North Port.
Micah Garrett Cote, of North Port, and Tawnia Leigh Mauser, of North Port.
Taylor Lee Haymans, of Punta Gorda, and Katelyn Elizabeth Stalnaker, of Punta Gorda.
Ariana Jalin Caldwell, of Punta Gorda, and Michael Logan Archer, of Punta Gorda.
Darlene Frances Elam, of Port Charlotte, and Michael Dean Elam, of Port Charlotte.
Ann Marie Chambers, of Port Charlotte, and Orane Junior Jackson, of Boca Grande.
Michael Paul Ray, of Englewood, and Meranda Renee Ceruti, of Englewood.
Kortney Marie Mills, of North Port, and Nikolay Vladimirovich Ivanenko, of North Port.
Douglas Evert Warren, of Punta Gorda, and Elizabeth Lucile True, of Punta Gorda.
Kelley Allison Baxter, of Punta Gorda, and Charles Edward Munsell, of Punta Gorda.
Nadia Alyse Nelson, of Port Charlotte, and Craig Brian Fountaine, of Port Charlotte.
James Thomas Redden, of Punta Gorda, and Heather Marie Morris, of Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County divorces
None received
