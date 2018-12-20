December birthdays

Happy birthday to a beautiful, sophisticated and very educated woman who I know loves the Lord. May God give you grace and mercy throughout your life. We love you, from your family, husband, the Hon. Eugene Hickson, and second daughter, Faye. PS: Happy birthday to all December babies. And Mr. Johnnie Sr., RIP, pop ... much love, y’all
