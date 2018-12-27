The Desoto County legislative delegation that includes state Sen. Ben Albritton and state Rep. Melony Bell convene Jan. 16 to consider proposed legislation and appropriation requests in the DeSoto County commission chambers in the County Administration Building, at 201 East Oak St., Arcadia. The event starts at 1:30 p.m.
Local bills, in draft form, must be presented at the hearing and should be accompanied by a resolution from the local government supporting the proposed legislation. The public will also be given an opportunity to address the delegation on state issues of concern.
Contact Jae Williams in Sen. Albritton’s office for a Participant Request Form. All forms must be received by 12 p.m. Jan. 9 to be placed on the meeting agenda. williams.jae@flsenate.gov, 941-575-5717, or senate, whaley.karen@flsenate.gov, house, anne.bell@myfloridahouse.gov
