TODAY
DeSoto County Historical Society Research Library, Ingraham Seed House, 120 W. Whidden Street: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays (except second Thursdays), and second and fourth Saturdays, and by appointment.
John Morgan Ingraham House museum, 120 W. Whidden St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays, except the second Thursday, and second and fourth Saturdays.
Free blood pressure screenings by DeSoto Memorial Home Health at the Friendship Center, 219 W. Oak St., second and fourth Thursdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m
The Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., daily coffee and conversation, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., crafts 9:30 a.m., second and fourth Thursdays free blood-pressure screenings. Lunch, 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Assorted games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
The All Faiths Food Bank distributes free food, 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St., Arcadia.
DeSoto Public Library Adult Coloring sessions, Thursdays, 1 p.m., Arcadia.
Kiwanis, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Beef O’Brady’s, Arcadia.
Narcotics Anonymous, Tuesdays and Thursdays. 7 p.m.-8 p.m., St. Edmund’s Church, Arcadia. Curtis, 244-2884.
The All Faiths Food Bank distributes free food, 6-10 a.m. Monday-Friday, Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St., Arcadia
DeSoto County Library story time, 3:30 p.m., 125 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. 993-4851
Faith Mission, lunches for anyone in need, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 1109 S.E. 9th St., Arcadia. Donations accepted.
Alcoholics Anonymous Second Tradition, 7 p.m., St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church, 327 W. Hickory St., Arcadia
Prescription Assistance, DeSoto County Health Department: 1031 E. Oak St., Arcadia. Appointment/information, 491-7580 ext. 256.
FRIDAY
St. Paul’s Knights of Columbus fish fry fundraiser Jan. 25, 4:30-7:30 p.m,. at St. Paul’s Parish Hall, behind Burger King. 863-444-0082.
The AA G.I.R.L.S. Anniversary Night, 6 p.m. fourth Fridays, St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church, 327 W. Oak St., Arcadia
Senior Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., daily coffee and conversation 9 a.m.-1 p.m., low-impact exercises start at 10 a.m., bingo 10 a.m., 50 cents to play two cards — additional cards 25 cents. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Assorted games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
The All Faiths Food Bank distributes free food, 6-10 a.m. Monday-Friday, Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St., Arcadia
Arcadia Quilt Club, 9-11:30 a.m. Fridays, Palace Dance Hall, 1627 N.E. Floridian Circle, Arcadia.
DeSoto Public Library, free movie for seniors, Fridays at 1 p.m.
iPads and eBooks, instruction and assistance with questions 3 p.m. Fridays, DeSoto Public Library.
Walk & Talk: gentle exercise and conversation, 8 a.m. Fridays, DeSoto Public Library.
Alcoholics Anonymous Hispanic, 7 p.m. 426 N. Brevard Ave., next to El Charro, Arcadia
Alcoholics Anonymous Second Tradition, 8 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church, 900 W. Oak St., Arcadia
Alcoholics Anonymous Arcadia/Nocatee Group, 7 p.m. Nocatee Methodist Church, 4502 S.W. Welles Ave.
Faith Mission lunches for anyone in need, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 1109 S.E. 9th St., Arcadia. Donations gratefully accepted.
Square dancing classes, Palace Square Dance Hall, 1627 N.E. Floridian Circle, from 7-9 p.m. Fridays. Robert, 813-601-1834, Mary, 941-380-5336 or 494-2749
SATURDAY
Arcadia Woman’s Club, fundraiser, Fun, Fashion, Food and Raffles, Jan. 26, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets $15, available at the door. Fashions from Bon Worth. Lunch includes salads and beverages.
Free workshop for first-time home buyers, 10 a.m. to noon, DeSoto County Library, 125 N. Hillsborough Ave. Seating is limited. 941-780-0417 to reserve a space. Presented by Maggie Glucklich, Keller Williams Peace River Partners Realty.
Fourth Saturday Antique Fair, downtown Arcadia, starting at 8 a.m., West Oak St. www.ArcadiaFLantiques.com; 993-5105.
The John Morgan Ingraham House museum, 120 W. Whidden St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., fourth Saturdays.
NAACP, 6 p.m. fourth Saturdays, Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 319 S. Lee Ave., Arcadia
DeSoto County Library, Saturday children’s movies, 10:30 a.m., 125 N. Hillsborough Ave. Must be accompanied by an adult. 993-4851.
SUNDAY
Bicycling Adult Group Ride, Sunday mornings, Winn-Dixie parking lot 7:45 a.m. Ride departs at 8 a.m. Riders must wear approved bicycling helmet and obey all Fla. traffic safety laws. Moderate level ride—12 to 15 m.p.h.—10 to 30 mile rides. Faster riders may ride at their own pace if desired, slower riders will not be left behind. gypsygirlrides513@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Serenity Group, Grace Lutheran Church, 900 W. Oak St. (State Road 70), 8 p.m.
Hispanic Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., 426 Brevard Ave. next to El Charro, Arcadia.
MONDAY
DeSoto County Historical Society, board meets 5:30 p.m. fourth Mondays, Ingraham Seed House on W. Gibson St., Arcadia.
4-H Stitch in Time sewing club, fourth Mondays, 5 p.m.
The Senior Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., daily coffee and conversation 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Low-impact exercises, 10 a.m. Lunch, 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Assorted games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
All Faiths Food Bank distributes free food, 6-10 a.m. Monday-Friday, Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St., Arcadia.
All Faiths Food Bank distributes free meals, Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St. 494-2543.
Women of Worship “WOW” Women’s ministry, 6:15 p.m. Monday, Freedom Fellowship Christian Ministries, 1528 N.E. Turner Ave., Arcadia. All are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Baggers Group, noon Monday, Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St., Arcadia.
Prescription Assistance, DeSoto County Health Department Clinic, 1031 E. Oak St., Arcadia. Appointment, information, 491-7580 ext. 256.
