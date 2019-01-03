Historical Society's Jan. 10 Show and Tell

The DeSoto County Historical Society welcomes everyone to a “Show and Tell” event at noon on (Thursday) Jan. 10 at the Family Service Center Annex (old West Elementary School cafeteria) at the corner of N. Orange Avenue and Effie Street. The meeting is free and open to the public.
An 11:30 a.m. lunch is available for $6. At noon, President Norma Banas will conduct a brief business meeting before members and guests show historic artifacts and tell stories about them.
For example, Bruce Neveau and Dennis Tyson own the historic Ralls House, 640 W. Whidden St. in Arcadia, as well as many items that once belonged to the Ralls family. Neveau will show a scrapbook assembled in 1910 by Ella Ralls and Annie Ralls. Its brittle pages are full of colored pictures that the girls carefully cut from magazines and glued into the book.
Tyson will show a 1941 Ralls Service Station calendar and pencil. Once located on Brevard Avenue, the business was owned by Ella and Annie’s brother James “Jim” Ralls. The phone number was 45.
The Society welcomes everyone to bring an artifact—from DeSoto County or not—and join in the fun. They do not have to be from Arcadia or DeSoto County.
The Society’s books—“Cracker Cures” and “Recollections”—as well as reproductions of historic postcards—will be on sale at the meeting.
T-shirts featuring legendary Acrefoot Johnson as drawn by Luke Wilson will also be available. All proceeds benefit the Society’s efforts to preserve and promote the history of DeSoto County.
Details: 863-266-5774, historicdesoto.org.
