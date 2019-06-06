Hughes earns state veterans award

Troy Hughes has been presented the Veteran Volunteer of the Year award at the Florida State Elks Association convention in Orlando. Mr. Hughes in Arcadia is founder of the DeSoto County Veterans Appreciation Week, which is Nov. 10-17. The award is given by the Elks National Veterans Service Commission. He is a member of Arcadia Elks Lodge #1524. DeSoto County Veterans Appreciation Week details: 863-993-0083

 PHOTO PROVIDED
