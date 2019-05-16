Staffer of the Month

La Jueness

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Cally La Jueness has been recognized as Staff of the Month by the Arcadia Boys & Girls Club. She is a counselor who has implemented new and creative ways to track Club member successes, from increased grades to improved behavior. She is also always willing to lend a hand to help her coworkers achieve tasks. The program in Arcadia is accepting registration for kids ages 6 and up for the 2019 Summer Program. 941-366-3911, www.bgcsarasota.com

