Staffer of the Month

Cally La Jueness has been recognized as Staff of the Month by the Arcadia Boys & Girls Club. She is a counselor who has implemented new and creative ways to track Club member successes, from increased grades to improved behavior. She is also always willing to lend a hand to help her coworkers achieve tasks. The program in Arcadia is accepting registration for kids ages 6 and up for the 2019 Summer Program. 941-366-3911, www.bgcsarasota.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.