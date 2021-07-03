Stephanie and Trey Vanskyock

Stephanie Twiss of Punta Gorda, Florida, and Trey Vanskyock of Cotapaxi, Colorado, are tying the knot on July 4, 2021. The ceremony will be held at The Abbey in Canon City, Colorado, with a reception at The Elks Lodge in Florence, Colorado. Stephanie is the daughter of Steve Twiss and the late Janice Twiss/Channel. Trey is the son of Kirk Vanskyock and Cindy Stevens. Stephanie’s oldest son Michael Pearson will be giving her away. The maid of honor is Alicia Moschetti. Nieces Lyla Vanskyock and Amilia Martinez will be the flower girls. Serving as the best man will be Glenn Duncan. Stephanie’s youngest son, Steven Walker, will be the ring bearer.
