This is your day! 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search PHOTO PROVIDEDHappy birthday to my beautiful daughter Altrina Clarke on August 8! I am so proud of you.Continue to put God first and everything else will fall in place.We love you!The Rev. Alvin L. Clark Sr. and baby sis Aniya Clarke PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club In TV’s latest sketch comedies, an old form learns new tricks This is your day! Luke Wilson cartoon, 08/08/19 Mazda's 2019 Miata MX-5, cultural icon School's in, slow down, stay alert Florida credit unions ranked by Forbes Butt out: Arcadia Moose bans tobacco June unemployment rate down Replenishing redfish after red tide 'Killer heat' is coming Can we talk? Prayers for El Paso, Dayton victims Building a Village, frame by frame Cauliflower crust: trendy for pizza, but is it healthy? Edward Snowden book coming out Sept. 17 Eat an apple a day? Better consume it all 12 coolest tech gadgets for college life and beyond Eady held on murder charge Tips on traveling with your dog ‘My Life Is Murder’ is intense work for Lucy Lawless What you need to know about French aperitifs Facebook Comments Funeral director facing prison? You know you want to read it Home design: Try these art alternatives Best-sellers from Publishers Weekly These books need to be on your reading list Weekend family trip: Check out Silver Springs State Park Yes we can, wine drinkers! Tips for driving safely into your golden years How to Instant Pot your picnic or party Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth discuss the reboot 'BH90210' Freshman 15: weight gain worries tied to bigger issue Mom to adult child: Can we talk (not text) on the phone every now and then? Corrections 5 ways to make the most of your next family camping trip Write stuff: New author’s 5 biggest challenges DeSoto ag briefs, 08/01/19 Four hours in the life of a baby boy Florida gas bubbles downward, seesaw summer Deadly palm-tree disease is spreading Homemade astronomy, imagination to view the heavens, Victor C. Rogus, 08/01/19 Faith helps break new ground, meeting life's challenges Day started with some coffee, cereal prizes and true grits Congress poised to update robo-harassment laws Cattleman's Ranch Rodeo at Mosaic Arena, cowboy up! Priscilla McDaniel, photo gallery, 08/01/19 Fish on: Results from Bulldog Strong Foundation tourney McKettrick named Florida Beef Ambassador DeSoto obituaries, Mann, 08/01/19 Faith Mission meals return Aug. 9 Arcadia Airport gains national recognition Latest e-Edition The Arcadian To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.