ARCADIA — The man who shot and killed a teenager in 2017 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Kyle Brandon Bell was convicted of premeditated first degree murder on Monday by a DeSoto County jury.
The man who was killed, Steven Gonzalez, was 19.
“It’s been almost four years since the crime occurred and the family finally got resolution to the case,” said Assistant State Attorney Cliff Ramey, the lead prosecutor in the case. “They can hopefully find resolution to the crime that occurred.”
On July 30, 2017, Gonzalez was out with a friend and encountered Bell, then 25. Bell and Gonzalez got into an argument over Chastity Ann Parsley Reyes, who was Gonzalez’s ex-girlfriend and Bell’s current girlfriend.
Gonzalez and his friend left, but returned to the same residence on S.W. Hillsborough Avenue to continue the fight. Jacob Allison, 20, allegedly called Bell to tell him Gonzalez was returning.
When Gonzalez arrived, Bell wasn’t there. After 15 minutes, Gonzalez left and headed south on S.W. Hillsborough Avenue. Another vehicle came up behind them and forced Gonzalez’ car off the road.
Bell reportedly exited the car, came up to the driver’s side door where Gonzalez was sitting, pointed a shotgun in Gonzalez’s face and said, “I will kill you m--- — f-----.”
Then he shot Gonzalez in the head, killing him. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.
The friend who was with Gonzalez exited the car and ran away. He identified the shooter as Bell. He and another witness, Allison, said Reyes had been driving.
In October 2018, Reyes was sentenced to 15 years in state prison for her role in the killing.
After the shooting, Allison took possession of the shotgun that was used to kill Gonzalez and unloaded it, according to arrest reports. Allison is facing charges of accessory after the fact of a capital felony and destroying evidence. That case is awaiting trial.
