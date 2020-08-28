PUNTA GORDA — An Arcadia man is facing numerous drug charges after deputies arrested him Thursday morning.
Justin Michael O’Neil, 34, of the 5500 block of SW Smith Avenue, was seen driving a Mercedes sedan at a high speed near Shore Drive and Charlotte Street in Punta Gorda.
He was seen pulling into a residence known for past drug activity, states the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
“When deputies activated their emergency lights to conduct the traffic stop, the driver was frantic and quickly put the vehicle in drive attempting to flee,” states the report.
O’Neil couldn’t flee, and he refused to speak or acknowledge the deputies.
K-9 Lady Bird indicated a presence of drugs and deputies found a black and white Nike backpack with:
• A plastic baggie with 10.7 grams of methamphetamine;
• Five additional baggies with a total weight of 376.8 grams of methamphetamine;
• Two small baggies of Oxymorphone Hydrochloride pills, and another plastic baggie containing 3.4 grams of Fentanyl;
• Three separate baggies for a total of 60 Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills.
“After further inspection of the pills it appeared that these were not standard pills that you would receive from a pharmacy,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. “These pills were not fully round and crumbled into pieces. Narcotics users often utilize their own pill presses and often make pills that contain heroin/fentanyl. Deputies tested the pills, showing positive for heroin/fentanyl. The pills weighed a total of 6 grams.”
O’Neil posted an $80,000 bond and was charged with trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more, trafficking in more than 14 grams of amphetamine, trafficking in more than 4 grams but less than 30 kilograms of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
