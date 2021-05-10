An Arcadia man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after attempting to buy a kilogram of pure methamphetamine, also known as "ice," from an undercover law enforcement officer.
Michael Torres, 41, sold an undercover law enforcement officer in Arcadia two ounces of pure methamphetamine for $950 in December 2019, according to the Department of Justice. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Torres couldn’t find any methamphetamine, and agreed to buy it from a law enforcement officer in Punta Gorda.
On June 2, Torres met with the officer at a Punta Gorda restaurant and brought $16,000 in cash. Torres was arrested after he walked outside to complete the deal.
This case was investigated by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
