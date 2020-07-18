A 21-year-old Arcadia woman died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Sarasota County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving an SUV north on Interstate 75 around 3:30 p.m. near the River Road exit. 

For unknown reasons, states the FHP report, the woman drove off I-75, overturned and hit a tree in the median. She died at the scene. 

No other information was available Saturday.

