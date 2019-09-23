The Arcadian is going digital.
Beginning Oct. 3, Arcadian subscribers will no longer have to wait for their print product to arrive before getting local news.
While the last printed copy of The Arcadian is this Thursday, readers will still find local news and sports each week at https://www.yoursun.com/arcadia.
All current subscribers will automatically have their subscriptions transferred to our digital edition. Your new digital subscription includes, at no additional cost, access to The Sun’s daily electronic newspaper. You’ll find local, regional, national news and sports seven days a week in this edition.
The digital edition of The Sun also offers a great feature section, called The Daily Break. This section keeps you up-to-date on all of the latest trends in food, entertainment and fashion. Local sports fans will find coverage of DeSoto sports as well as regional and state and national baseball, football and basketball
If you're an advertiser looking to reach thousands of readers, the DeSoto Sun Weekly is being distributed free to readers throughout DeSoto County. This free lifestyle publication will allow local merchants to leverage The Sun’s reach and expertise in helping merchants attract more customers.
For more information or to get your digital access login information, contact us at 941-206-1300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.