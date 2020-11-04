ARCADIA — An Arcadia man died Wednesday afternoon due to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on N.E. Hickory Street in DeSoto County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. 

The 33-year-old man was driving on Hickory, west of North 16th Avenue around 12:50 p.m., when he lost control of the motorcycle.

The driver went off the roadway, onto the grass shoulder and collided with a culvert, sending him from the motorcycle. 

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified.

