• Department of Health in Charlotte County, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte

Hours: By appointment Monday-Friday

Details: Appointment is required at www.coadfl.org.

Ages: 5 years and older

 CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda; 24200 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte; 1760 S. McCall Road, Englewood

Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Details: Appointment is required. Register online at cvs.com.

Walgreens, 22449 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte.

Details: Appointments required.

Age: 3 years and older.

Register: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing?ban=covid_landing_testing_Aug

• Robert Taylor Community Center Clinic, 1845 34th St., Sarasota

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.


Ages: All.

Details: No registration required. 

• Drive-thru testing site: 100 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota.

Hours:9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.

Ages: 5 and older.

Details: No registration required. 

• Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia

Hours: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Thursdays

Details: No appointment or prescription needed. All are welcome.

• CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers

Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Sunday (last car to be admitted into the gate is 3 p.m. or when testing capacity reaches its limit)

Details: All ages. Government ID required. More info: leegov.com/covid-19/testing


