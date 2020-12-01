• Department of Health in Charlotte County, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte
Hours: By appointment Monday-Friday
Details: Appointment is required at www.coadfl.org.
Ages: 5 years and older
• CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda; 24200 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte; 1760 S. McCall Road, Englewood
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Details: Appointment is required. Register online at cvs.com.
• Walgreens, 22449 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte.
Details: Appointments required.
Age: 3 years and older.
• Robert Taylor Community Center Clinic, 1845 34th St., Sarasota
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.
Ages: All.
Details: No registration required.
• Drive-thru testing site: 100 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota.
Hours:9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.
Ages: 5 and older.
Details: No registration required.
• Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia
Hours: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Thursdays
Details: No appointment or prescription needed. All are welcome.
• CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers
Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Sunday (last car to be admitted into the gate is 3 p.m. or when testing capacity reaches its limit)
Details: All ages. Government ID required. More info: leegov.com/covid-19/testing
