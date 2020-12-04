Now that the nation is in what government officials and medical experts call the second wave of the pandemic, the surge has been felt at our local level, where more positive cases and deaths continued to rise from COVID-19 this week.
Schools, too, were showing more positive cases among students and school personnel after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Florida Department of Health's dashboard tracking COVID-19 cases on Friday afternoon showed that 1,022,354 residents have tested positive for the virus; 18,994 have died as a result.
The upward trend was seen in Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota and Lee counties.
Statistics from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 showed the following:
Charlotte County had a total of 378 new cases from Nov. 27 to Thursday, for a total of 5,306 residents who have tested positive. There were five new deaths, making the count stand at 197 lives lost to COVID-19 among Charlotte County residents.
In DeSoto County, 131 more residents tested positive for the virus, from Nov. 27 to Thursday, for a total of 2,465 residents. There was another death in the county, making the total stand at 35.
Sarasota County saw 934 new cases, bringing the total amount of residents who have tested positive, to 14,004. There were 11 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus last week, for a total of 399.
Lee County added 2,154 new cases, bringing the county's total to 30,842 residents who have tested positive. There were 20 more deaths this past week; the death toll among Lee County residents is now 594.
As children returned to their classrooms after Thanksgiving, testing revealed more positive cases.
Charlotte County Public School's dashboard showed 26 more positive cases, with the highest numbers at the two high schools.
Charlotte High School had nine more positive cases, and Port Charlotte High School reported six more positive cases. The Baker Center, East Elementary, Neil Armstrong, Punta Gorda Middle, and Sallie Jones Elementary each had 1 new case, and Charlotte Harbor Center, Charlotte Technical College and Kingsway Elementary each reported 2 more cases.
DeSoto County's public schools district reported that five students and eight school personnel tested positive. There were 80 students isolated and 21 school personnel isolated due to possible contact with a person with COVID-19.
Positive cases among students occurred at Nocatee Elementary (2), DeSoto Middle School (2) and at DeSoto High School (1). Among school personnel, cases occurred at Memorial Elementary (1), Nocatee Elementary (1), West Elementary (1), DeSoto Middle School (1), DeSoto High School (3) and DeSoto Secondary (1).
In the Sarasota County public schools district, in the last 48 hours there were eight new positive cases and 25 who were contact-quarantined. The district reported a total of 15 staff members and 43 students who tested positive.
New cases among students included the following schools: North Port High School (2), Venice High School (5) and Woodland Middle School in North Port (1).
New positive cases among staff members were at Venice High School (1), Venice Middle School (1) and Woodland Elementary School in North Port (1).
The Agency for Health Care Administration reported the following number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as of Friday evening: 75 in Charlotte County; two in DeSoto County, 109 in Sarasota County, and 128 in Lee County.
