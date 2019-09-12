Area firefighters were willing, able and ready to serve Florida’s East Coast in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
Firefighters from DeSoto, Charlotte and Sarasota counties, along with the city of North Port and the Englewood Area Fire Control District, were deployed last week to Miami. There, they were on stand-by to assist communities in anticipation of Dorian swiping the East Coast.
DeSoto, Sarasota and North Port provided one engine each, while Englewood deployed two engines.
The fire departments assembled strike teams of firefighters and equipment, Englewood Fire Chief Kevin Easton said. He explained how working through the Florida Association of Fire Chiefs and the state Emergency Management, predesignated fire departments were ready to respond to help communities throughout the state.
The firefighters were on a 10-day deployment, Easton said.
The state staged strike force teams both in Miami and Orlando as the state braced for Dorian’s arrival on Labor Day.
Charlotte County Deputy Chief Jason Fair said its agency deployed Technical Rescue Team and Incident Management Team “in support of the state response to Hurricane Dorian.”
After the local teams left, they met up with crews and vehicles from Cape Coral, San Carlos Park, Fort Myers and Estero.
