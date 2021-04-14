45,000 Quilt Project aims to bring change to US immigration

PUNTA GORDA — Hoping to increase public awareness of issues with the U.S. immigration system, local activist groups have teamed together to bring the 45,000 Quilt Project to Punta Gorda.
Six quilts — comprised of 45 squares and 1,000 marks per each square — have been created to represent the 45,000 detainees held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers on an average day in 2019, according to a report compiled by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County and other local groups.
The exhibition goes on display this weekend at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., in Punta Gorda.
An opening ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. Friday. The exhibit will be open to the public through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Too many people in our county are unaware of our broken immigration system,” said Betty Barriga, UUFCC Immigration Justice Committee chair. “We hope this exhibit will make people think and behave differently.”
The fellowship worked to bring the quilt exhibit to Punta Gorda, along with local immigration activist Vielka Wambold, Charlotte Harbor Council of the League of United Latin American Citizens, Indivisible Action Southwest Florida, All Rainbow and Allied Youth, the Spanish American Society and the Charlotte County Democrats.
The 45,000 Quilt Project was started in July 2020 by Glen Ring, a member of the Human Rights Group of the Kent Street Coalition in Concord, New Hampshire.
“I thought that a huge quilt with a mark for each detained person would capture viewers’ attention,” Ring said in the project press release.
Since that July, more than 60 artists and activists from the United States and Mexico have worked to create quilts that illustrate the conditions immigrants face.
The 45,000 Quilt Project was inspired by the AIDS Memorial Quilt that was created in the late 1980s.
The AIDS Memorial Quilt was first displayed Oct. 11, 1987, during the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights in the National Mall in Washington, D.C. That quilt originally included 1,920 panels with each panel representing the memory and name of someone who died from AIDS; it now features 48,000 panels.
For now, change is the main goal when it comes to the future of the 45,000 Quilt Project, Barriga said.
“Hopefully, this imaginative and creative exhibit will increase people’s awareness of our broken immigration system, and (to inspire them to) join activities that advocate for change,” she said.
The quilt project has already been featured in St. Petersburg and Tampa before its stop in Punta Gorda. The exhibit then will be moved to Fort Myers before going to Orlando and Jacksonville.
More information about the exhibit can be found at Facebook.com/events/925595444902810.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.