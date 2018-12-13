The Arcadia All Florida Saddle Club held its banquet and awards dinner on Sunday at the Turner Center annex. Youngsters in six divisions earned recognition for their work in the saddle and in other activities. There are also divisions for adults, including one for seniors. The season runs January-November, with its first show on Jan. 26 at the club’s grounds, 1299 SE Hargrave in Arcadia.
