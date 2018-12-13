The Arcadia Garden Club held its Christmas social and recognition program on Dec. 3. Twenty-six members and three guests attended at the clubhouse in Arcadia.
Pat Voreis, Susan Kuczenska and Linda Ellis were welcomed as guests of the club. Members and guests enjoyed time to socialize, as well as celebrating birthdays and anniversaries for the month—Carmen Miranda, Dorathea McCall, Nancy Osgood and Charlotte Orr were recognized for their birthdays; Carmen and Rosario Miranda, Shirley and Nelson Decker, Trudi Super and spouse were recognized for a combined total of 156 years of marriage.
President Evelyn Sasser reported that the recent plant-sale fundraiser to restore the Blue Star Memorial Highway marker was a success. In addition to the money donated by Veterans Council of DeSoto County, Arcadia Lodge No. 1524 B.P.O.E, DeSoto County High School JROTC, Moose Lodge 1327, American Legion/Post K-11 and personal donations, the club raised sufficient monies for the restoration process, with a planned completion date for 2019.
Club members were recognized and thanked for their hard work during the plant sale that included six months of weekly workdays to transplant and repot plants, watering plants and weeding, as well as working the day of the event. Lorraine Brauckhoff prepared and distributed thank you certificates. Special recognition was given to Gil MacAdam for serving as a consultant to the work group. Assistance included plant identification, plant special needs, pricing and being a great “cheerleader” to the group. Kathy and Gil MacAdam were given an honorary membership for their overall support of the club and donation of plants. David Arguijo and the Boy Scout Venture Crew 626 were given a certificate of appreciation for transporting the plants and potting soil to the clubhouse and for providing hours of assistance during the workdays. Bob and Suzanne Wilk were given a certificate of appreciation for donating plants to the sale and providing expert advice prior to and during the plant sale. Linda Dilley was recognized for providing the potting soil used during the repotting process. Marsha Kransdorf and Norma Banas were recognized for providing the pallets that were used as worktables.
The Dec. 3 program began with a meaningful solo by John Reynolds singing “Some Children See Him–the children in each different place will see the Baby Jesus like themselves,” reminding the group to lay aside differences and focus on love. Kathy MacAdam motivated the group with the solos “When Love was Born” and “I Need a Silent Night–I need a silent night, a holy night; To hear an angel voice through the chaos and the noise–To end this crazy day with a silent night.” Kathy then led a festive singalong of holiday songs.
Arcadia Garden Club next meets at 12 p.m. on Jan. 7, 1005 W. Magnolia St., Arcadia. The program will be presented by Gil MacAdam on how to attract hummingbirds to your yard. The public is welcome to attend as guest of the club. For more information about AGC and its activities, go to: www.facebook.com/ArcadiaFloridaGardenClub and click the “Like” button. For an electronic copy of the AGC Newsletter, to receive a meeting reminder or if you are interested in being a presenter, send an email to: gardenclubarcadia@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.