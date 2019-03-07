Arcadia Lit Club: Fort Myers musical, next is March 13

Members and guests of Arcadia Literary Club attended a matinee performance of the musical comedy “Guys and Dolls” on Feb. 16 at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers. In attendance were Susan Barnes, Diane Baxley and sister Nancy Arrington, Beau Carson and husband Peter, Heidi de Jong, Debi Halvorson and guest Shannon Fusco, Nancy Mabrey and husband Louie. Bonnie Molloy, Mindy Ryals, Raye Southwell, husband Don, and guest Michele Keen.
After arriving about 11 a.m., guests were seated at tables of four where we visited and ate from the bountiful buffet. The curtain rose at 1 p.m. and we enjoyed this delightful musical which combined dance, memorable songs and romance. This comedy was based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon and centered around a group of gamblers and good-time girls in Times Square, New York City. Their unlikely meeting with members of the Save-A-Soul Mission led to happy endings for both sides.
The next meeting of the Arcadia Literary Club will be March 13 at the home of Raye Southwell. Mindy Ryals will review the book “Son of Real Florida: Stories From My Life” by Jeff Klinkenberg.
