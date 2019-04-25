Members of Arcadia Literary Club met April 10 at the lovely home of Debi Halvorson. Debi and co-hostesses Beau Carson, Kim Bonner, Muriel Hall and Bonnie Molloy served members blueberry and peach cobbler, cheese and crackers, fruit, candies and punch.
After the members ate and socialized, President Debi Halvorson called the meeting to order at 4:30 p.m. and thanked her co-hostesses. Members stood and read the collect and April birthdays were recognized. Nineteen members attended: Sally Aldrich, Susan Barnes, Diane Baxley, Kim Bonner, Marcia Brown, Beau Carson, Ruth Dunn, Muriel Hall. Debi Halvorson, Cheri Hollingsworth, Tara Jones, Marilyn McConnell, Bonnie Molloy, Ann Pepper, Jessica Ritch, Mindy Ryals, Raye Southwell, Janie Watson and Theresa Wheeler. Secretary Raye Southwell read the minutes and Beau Carson gave the treasurer’s report. Bonnie Molloy read the quote of the month from Jarod Kintz.
The annual business meeting was held in April. The first item on the agenda was voting for the slate of officers for 2019-2020. Members voted unanimously to approve the slate. The next item to be discussed was membership. Two proposed new members who met the requirements for membership were voted in by secret ballot. Their sponsors will invite the new members to our next meeting in May. The final item on the agenda was a clarification of the bylaws concerning the November and December offerings. Members approved the revision.
The final meeting of the year will be held May 8 at the home of Diane Baxley. Muriel Hall and Bonnie Molloy will discuss the book The Everglades: River of Grass by Marjory Stoneman Douglas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.