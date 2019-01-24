Arcadia Literary Club, January updates

The Arcadia Literary Club met Jan. 9 at the country home of Tara Welles-Jones. President Debi Halvorson called the meeting to order at 4:30 p.m. and thanked Tara Welles-Jones and co-hostesses Laura Amendola, Marcia Brown, Marilyn McConnell and Ann Pepper for the refreshments, which included fruit, nuts, dip and mini cupcakes, along with sangria and tea.
Debi Halvorson asked members to stand and read the collect. Debi Halvorson then proceeded with the business meeting by recognizing January birthdays. Secretary Raye Southwell called roll, read the December minutes and correspondence. In attendance were Laura Amendola, Susan Barnes, Marcia Brown. Beau Carson, Ruth Dunn, Heidi de Jong, Kim Fender, Muriel Hall, Debi Halvorson, Marilyn McConnell, Bonnie Molloy, Ann Pepper, Jessica Ritch, Mindy Ryals, Raye Southwell, Tara Welles-Jones, Janie Watson, Theresa Wheeler, Honorary Life Member Shirley Cullom and guest Michele Keen. Treasurer Beau Carson gave a report and collected money for the February outing.
There were no committee reports, but under old business Debi Halvorson clarified the December 2018 project in which a Christmas offering was taken and the proceeds given to the Barbara B. Whidden Scholarship Fund for the benefit of adult students at the Family Service Center. Muriel Hall suggested that this matter would best be handled under standing rules. Member Marcia Brown asked to be made an honorary life member and the members approved this request.
Following the business meeting, Tara Welles-Jones introduced the “Mitford Series” written by author Jan Karon. Tara began the talk by explaining how her mother returned from Boca Grande with talk about a delightful lady she had met. Tara’s mother also mentioned that her new friend was an author who had written some books.
In the summer Tara’s mother said she was off to visit her new friend in Virginia. This new friend happened to be Jan Karon, the author of the Mitford Series of 13 books. The series takes place in a fictional small town in North Carolina, but it is closely based on Blowing Rock and revolves around an Episcopal priest, Father Tim. Father Tim takes in a young man, Dooley, and helps him in “At Home in Mitford.” In her latest book “Come Rain or Come Shine,” the story revolves around the country wedding of Dooley and Lace and all the hilarious mishaps. Tara ended her presentation by reading select passages from the book.
There will be no meeting in February. Members and guests will attend a matinee performance of “Guys and Dolls” at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers. The next meeting will be March 13 at the home of Raye Southwell. Mindy Ryals will review “Son of Real Florida: Stories from My Life” by Jeff Klinkenberg. Jeff wrote the Real Florida column for the Tampa Bay Times for nearly 40 years.
