Members of Arcadia Literary Club met March 13 at the lovely home of Raye Southwell. Raye and co-hostesses Ruth Dunn, Bonnie Molloy and Theresa Wheeler served members banana split trifle, deviled eggs, cheese cake, pimento cheese dip and Easter candy.
After the members ate and socialized, President Debi Halvorson called the meeting to order at 4:30 p.m. and thanked Raye Southwell and her co-hostesses. Members stood and read the collect and February and March birthdays were recognized. Eighteen members and one honorary life member attended—Sally Aldrich, Laura Amendola, Susan Barnes, Marcia Brown, Laura Christ, Ruth Dunn, Muriel Hall. Debi Halvorson, Cheri Hollingsworth, Eloise Johnson, Marilyn McConnell, Bonnie Molloy, Ann Pepper, Jessica Ritch, Mindy Ryals, Raye Southwell, Janie Watson, Theresa Wheeler and Honorary Life Member Shirley Cullom. Secretary Raye Southwell called the roll, read the minutes and read correspondence. Raye also gave the treasurer’s report. Committee reports from Nominations, Membership and By-Laws were given.
Following the meeting, Bonnie Molloy read the quote of the month by author Jeff Klinkenberg. Mindy Ryals reviewed “Son of Real Florida: Stories of My Life” by Klinkenberg. Jeff came to South Florida at age two, went to the University of Florida, wrote for the Miami News and ended his long career at the Tampa Bay Times in 2014. After retirement, Jeff started writing books about Florida and in 2018 he received an award from the Florida Humanities Council. Jeff has written seven books so far. They have included essays about growing up in Florida in a dysfunctional family, meeting interesting people, about art, music and food. Jeff tells a funny story about the family’s huge mango tree and the army of rats that also enjoyed them. Many members from DeSoto County could relate to this tale of True Florida. Klinkenberg related the true story of Nathan Martin, a resident of Gilcrest County who hated to wear shirts and shoes. Nathan only came to town to see his wife who loved indoor plumbing. The longest story in the book was about “Fixin’ Tomatoes.” This was not a cookbook, however, but rather about a professor at University of Florida trying to put flavor back in the fruit.
The Arcadia Literary Club’s annual business meeting will be held at the home of Debi Halvorson at 4 p.m. April 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.