The Arcadia Literary Club last met May 8 at the lovely home of Dianne Baxley. The season’s first gathering is Oct. 8 at the home of Kim Bonner.
Diane and co-hostesses Susan Barnes, Cheri Hollingsworth, Eloise Johnson and Janie Watson at the May gathering served delicious refreshments and a variety of beverages. After the members ate and socialized, President Debi Halvorson called the meeting to order at 4:30 p.m. and thanked her hostesses. Members stood and read the collect, and May birthdays were recognized. Sixteen members attended: Sally Aldrich, Laura Amendola, Susan Barnes, Diane Baxley, Kim Bonner, Heidi de Jong, Ruth Dunn, Muriel Hall, Debi Halvorson, Eloise Johnson, Bonnie Molloy, Ann Pepper, Jessica Ritch, Mindy Ryals, Raye Southwell and Janie Watson.
Honorary life member Shirley Cullom and guests Kelly Lotze, daughter of Diane Baxley, and Nancy Arrington, sister of Diane Baxley, also attended. Incoming members Michele Keen and Danielle Brewer were welcomed to Arcadia Literary Club. Raye Southwell called roll, read the minutes and correspondence. Raye also gave the treasurer’s report and stated that the checks to DeSoto County High School had been written. President Halvorson thanked members for a wonderful year and passed the gavel to Jessica Ritch. Ann Pepper read the quote of the month by Marjory Stoneman Douglas.
Muriel Hall and Bonnie Molloy reviewed The Everglades: River of Grass by Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Bonnie, dressed as Marjory in a hat, told about her life. Marjory moved to Florida after a bad first marriage to live with her father and quickly immersed herself in the fragile ecology of our state. Marjory much later received the Congressional Medal of Honor from President Bill Clinton. A high school in Parkland, Florida, was named after her. Marjory died in 1998 at the ripe old age of 108.
Muriel Hall reviewed Marjory’s book, which focused on the park and the history of Florida. During the first half of the 20th century, speculators pushed to drain the Everglades. Men named Flagler and Disston were just two of the many that devised ways to dredge and build up land for the many newcomers that came from the north.
During the summer break members of the Arcadia Literary Club’s executive committee met to plan the program for 2019-2020. It was decided that we would continue our program theme “Offerings from the Land of Sunshine” for another year, as we had just scratched the surface of Florida literature.
The first meeting of 2019-2020 will be at the home of Kim Bonner on Oct. 8. Executive committee members will provide the main course and members will bring desserts, salads and vegetables.
