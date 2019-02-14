Our clubhouse for the Feb. 11 Arcadia Woman’s Club gathering was beautifully decorated by Linda Gromen, with red Valentine’s Day placemats and red plates with white tablecloths and pretty red flowery centerpieces. Linda Waters introduced the five new members — Assmeth Devine, Linda Reisor, Rosemary Hayes, Kay Barrow and Linda Talley, welcome to the club. A birthday wish went to Betty Miller, who was unable to be present, and anniversary best wishes to Linda.
Lunch was served and was enjoyed by all 17 present. Guest speaker this month was Jerry Waters. He and his wife have been Florida residents for over 44 years. Jerry and has a degree in photography and zoology. His presentation was on local varieties and migrating birds. All the beautiful bird pictures are his originals. He explained all the different habits and showed the eating processes of many species. Of course we all knew males have the prettiest feathers. It was very interesting and informative; thank you, Jerry Waters.
The meeting was called to order by Linda Waters, and a treasurer’s report was given by Iris Varner. The board asked Carolyn Adams to fill in temporarily. It was also reported the Fashion Show was a great success and some members were sporting their beautiful new garments. We also discussed the coffee brunch we had Feb.9. It was a fun get-together, visiting with new ladies from many parts of our country. The breakfast brunch was great!
New business is the upcoming strawberry shortcake sale at Pioneer Day, our fundraiser on March 16. Members bake cakes and donate bowls in which to serve shortcake. This is one of our favorite community events, working together and having fun. Looking forward to Pioneer Day & BBQ in Veterans Memorial Park; hope to see you all!
Make plans for your next party at the Arcadia Woman’s Club — birthdays, weddings, showers and family reunions. It is a nice location with security. Call to reserve: Ashley Westberry, 863-558-4178, 863-558-4178
God bless all of our service members, keep them safe. And happy spring!
