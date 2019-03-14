The March 11 Arcadia Woman’s Club meeting was called to order by President Linda Waters. Welcome wishes and introductions of two visitors and a guest speaker followed. Lunch was served and was enjoyed by all 21 present.
Guest speaker this month was Jamie Pipher; her topic Intervention Outreach. Her slideshow presentation was a trip to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, by the Calvary Mission Baptist Church in July 2018. The 12 church members stayed at Lake Traverse Community, their goal to build relationships with local churches. Wearing group T-shirts was a good way to start sharing interest and ideas, making everyone comfortable, she said. They gathered at the Eagle’s Nest Church for daily devotions and a lot of cooking. They all enjoyed dancing, games, contests, singing, face-painting and the sacred drums. They had a church project—erecting a sign for a tribal burial ground. They also visited a nursing home and sang songs, making a joyful sound for all, leaving with the thought ‘until we meet again.’ The Calvary Mission group plans another trip this July to attend the Oyate Wacipi powwow in South Dakota.
Minutes of the last meeting were read by Carolyn Adams and approved; the treasurer’s report was given by Iris Varner and approved. Linda Waters reported new doors have been installed in the bathrooms. Thank you, Jim Schiebrel and Susan Mealey, they look great!
Sign-up sheets were handed out for cake baking for our upcoming strawberry shortcake sale this Saturday at the Pioneer Day & BBQ event. Workers are needed to clean and prepare strawberries Friday morning (9 a.m.) at the clubhouse. This is our fundraiser for scholarships, so come one and all, enjoy the fun at Veterans Memorial Park. Strawberries are donated this year by a family member of past president Sherry Miralid—we thank you so very much.
The district meeting will be here May 4. Dues for this year have increased from $28 to $30.
If it’s time to book a party, family reunion or shower, call Ashley Westberry, 863-558-4178. See you all at Pioneer Day & BBQ. God bless all of our service people, keep them safe. And happy spring!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.