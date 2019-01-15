The Arcadia Woman's Club at its recent meeting welcomed guest speaker Sherry Miraldi, who presented different types of handmade crafts. She gives crafting instruction to members, upon request.
There is an arts/crafts event in February for local items that must be made this year. Winners go to district competition in Naples and state winners compete this year in Orlando. So let's get our projects ready!
The Club celebrated two birthdays, Iris Varner and Joy Drake. We're wishing both women a great year! Iris Varner also gave the treasurer's report. Secretary Betty Miller, however, was unable to attend the meeting. It was suggested to send get well cards to our friend. Wish you well soon, Betty. We would also thank Eugene Miraldi for the refrigerator he donated to our kitchen. Thanks so very much!
We had 14 members at our meeting, lots of good food and a very good time had by all.
The Club will have a workday at 9 a.m. on Jan. 25, setting up tables and decorations for our Jan. 26 fashion show. We are making various types of gift baskets to raffle, plus a special door prize.
There will be a recruitment/coffee drive at 10 a.m. on Feb. 9. So, bring a friend or two. Our next regular meeting is Feb. 11.
2288 NW American Legion Dr., Arcadia 863-494-2966
