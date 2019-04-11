The Arcadia Woman’s Club meeting was called to order on April 8 (Monday) by President Linda Waters. There were 16 members and one guest present. Opening prayer was given and requests for birthday or anniversary announcements. The guest speaker was introduced. Valerie Eberlin is the clinical nutrition manager for DeSoto Memorial Hospital. Lunch was served and was enjoyed by all.
Valerie Eberlin then gave a very informative presentation on nutrition and the values of healthy food choices. She emphasized a diet of vegetables, fruits and whole grains and included low-fat dairy products, poultry, fish and legumes, nontropical vegetable oils, nuts and seeds. We should limit our intake of sodium, sweets, sugar-sweetened beverages and red meats, she said.
Regulating meals should contain balanced portions of all the needed daily required food groups to ensure healthy eating habits. Valerie pointed out the different types of oils and sugars needed to keep energy levels stable. She reminded us to portion sizes with half plates of vegetables, quarter-plate proteins and quarter-plate starches. Valerie gave out up-to-date handouts from the American Heart Association and Destination to Heart Healthy Eating. We thank her for very interesting and helpful information.
The minutes of the last meeting were read by Carolyn Adams ... and approved; the treasurer’s report was given by Iris Varner ... and approved. Linda Waters then resumed the meeting and handed out sign-up sheets for the upcoming district meeting, which is May 4 at the clubhouse. Members please arrive at 8 a.m. to set up, 9-10 a.m. for registration and light breakfast; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for the meeting, 12:30 p.m. for lunch and raffles.
Sign-up sheets were passed out for salad donations. Members wanting to make gift baskets for the fund-raising raffle were open to the floor. Carolyn Adams will look for community donations from local businesses. These funds are used for local scholarships. We thank ALL that have contributed!
It was also suggested the telephone number be posted on the front of the clubhouse to help with more party bookings. Time to book a party, family reunion or shower? Please call Ashley Westberry, 863-558-4178, for all booking needs. Security fees will be included.
God bless all of our service people and keep them safe! And happy April showers!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.