“Castle?” Drivers often stop and ask for directions—it’s not that Solomon’s Castle is hard to find, but that it’s hard to believe a castle exists amid Florida cattle pastures and orange groves.
Don’t expect it to loom up on the horizon, as it is hidden well behind the castle gates. Once you are there, gawk and take pictures. Do sign up for the tour—the wait is only a few minutes, or you may have arrived just as a tour is starting. Listen, look and laugh; some of the pieces exude a dry humor that is sometimes not apparent on first glimpse. And do plan to appease your appetite at the Boat-in-the-Moat Restaurant.
Solomon’s Castle in southwest Hardee County is a delightful bicycling destination—long popular with motorcyclists. In winter it’s not uncommon to see avid bicyclists on the back roads too. Pass through the settlements of Limestone and Lily, both old communities from the 1800s. Ona proper is on State Road 64—and there’s not much more there either—but is the mailing address for the castle.
The castle is on Solomon Road just off CR 665, which runs from State Road 70 up to State Road 64. Several roadways in the area are scheduled for reconstruction this winter and may make detours necessary, so ride it before the end of the year. After the new year call the castle to find out about any road closures.
From DeSoto’s Brownville Park it is about a 15-mile ride to Solomon’s Castle, but you can easily stretch it into a longer ride. Or transport your bike to the castle and hop on for a loop ride on any of the lightly traveled roads with alluring names such as Goose Pond and Post Plant—the latter named for the Florida Fence Post Co. in Ona.
Howard Solomon grew up in Rochester, New York, where his grandparents had emigrated from Russia in the early 1900s. Always clever with his hands, he learned several trades in technical high school. For several years he worked in cabinetmaking and boatbuilding in Largo, Fla. But his quirky wit and keen sense of humor precluded success at a job full of routine.
In the 1960s he lived in the Bahamas, where he honed his artistic abilities and enjoyed the camaraderie of an artist community. Eventually he returned to Florida and bought a piece of property on Horse Creek for a quiet sanctuary and a place to create. The rest is history, or as Howard would say, his-story.
Although the king of the castle is gone, his monument to his eclectic life still glistens brightly in the Florida sunlight. You just have to go there and discover for yourself how one man created this off-the-beaten-track and unique tourist destination that harks of an earlier time and evokes feelings of pre-Disney Florida. His family carries on the traditions, and GPS has made it so much easier to find.
When word of Howard’s creation got out, we started arriving by the busload. But there was no place for them to dine. Always the entrepreneur, Howard saw it as another opportunity and created the Boat-in-the-Moat Restaurant. After taking the tour or exploring the grounds and nature path, head for the cool comfort of the diningroom in the hold of the boat, or the adjacent shade of an oak-draped deck. Enjoy any of the delicious freshly prepared salads, sandwiches or entrees; and if you pedal there you can enjoy/work off one of the decadent desserts, guilt-free.
If you go
Solomon’s Castle, 4533 Solomon Road, Ona.
Ticket packages $18.50, or $12.50 for the castle tour, an added $10 for a second gallery of Howard’s artwork
Open Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Mondays and for August and September
For more information, Dean or Alane, (863) 494-6077, email castle@strato.net
