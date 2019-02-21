Big Tree RV Park's March 5 artisan show

The artisans of Big Tree RV Park in Arcadia will present their biennial show on Tuesday March 5 in the clubhouse at the park, 2626 NE U.S. Highway Hwy 70. Although they create all year long, they have concentrated on special projects for the past two seasons.
Crafters will display a selection of their creations that they made with the help of many talented instructors. Carvers will show a portion of their efforts from the past two seasons. Many of the carvers also participate with others in the area, as they share new ways to make wood come alive.
The quilters of Big Tree have gathered their various projects for display. There will be a showing of king-sized quilts made as part of this year’s class project. Other displays are based on class challenges from the past two years. Last year’s challenge was to create a piece incorporating a “fat quarter” sized fabric drawn at random. This year’s challenge was to create a quilted piece which expressed “what the quilter liked most about spending the season in Florida.” There will be a display of the class efforts based on a log-cabin pattern, as well as the results from a class discussion creating a collage of cut fabrics.
The past several seasons this group has held a “sew-in” to make charity quilts, most of which are made with fabrics donated by class members. In the past they have sewn “Quilts for Linus,” which have been donated to the local chapter for children who have been hospitalized. These are treasured by the recipients and the child has something positive to take home from a stressful experience. To date this group has donated close to 500 quilts to the local organization.
Last year the group directed their efforts at the sew-in to “Fidget Quilts” for use by Alzheimer’s patients, or anyone who needs the calming effects of these creations. There will be a display of these various charity quilts at the show on March 5.
There will be tickets available for chances on several raffle prizes. Each person coming will receive a free ticket for a chance at a door prize donated by the participants.
There is no admission charge, but donations will be accepted to help with the cost of batting and backings used to finish the charity quilts.
There will also be ongoing demonstrations of various techniques of interest occurring throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.