Changing winds are a fact of life for the Venice Women’s Sailing Squadron, aka as the “Bitter Ends.”
Dec. 2, a cold front that had arrived overnight added to the challenge as the “Bitter Ends” took to the water in their Sunfish sailboats for the 2020 Bitter Ends Fall Regatta’
Pam Motz Miller was undefeated in the 12th annual Fall Regatta. Winning all three races, she topped second-place overall finisher Ann Knox Carroll and, in third place, VWSS Captain Marge Grafton Whiteman. A morning temperature in the 40s and wind speeds of 14-20 mph cut the day’s fleet to just six competitors but these hardy Sunfish sailors loved their morning on sparkling Roberts Bay.
The year 2020 has been a time for the women’s squadron to thrive after being reshaped in 2019. Although not by choice, it downsized to a better physical fit within the premises of its host, the Venice Youth Boating Association, as the youth organization expanded into a US Sailing Community Sailing Center.
For both the women sailors and the youth, sailing in a pandemic has offered a group activity that can be enjoyed outdoors while following public health recommendations. Both organizations grew in numbers this fall.
The Bitter Ends Fall Regatta is open to VWSS sailors only. Created in 2008 to celebrate women at the helm, it rewards the winner with a perpetual plaque listing each year’s winner. Miller’s name will be attached for the second time; she also won in 2015. Her competition this year included two previous winners, Carroll in 2016 and Shirley Geoffrion, 2017 winner.
Also racing in the 2020 regatta were Jane Gallagher and Cathy Hill. All were saluted by their squadron mates for racing in challenging conditions.
Captain Whiteman presented the plaque at a post-race luncheon, appropriately served in the breezeway seating area at Bodrum Mediterranean Restaurant in Venice.
Two squadron volunteers, Kim Whiteman and Marty Pippitt, set the course and efficiently conducted the three races. Standing by in a safety boat, this writer and other members Wendy Murray, Karen Williams and Jerri Rupert were delighted to spectate and receive no calls for assistance. Four members of the Sunfish fleet who didn’t race, Jill Joos, Tina Haase, Anne Chotkowski and Janet Molen, served on land to assist with launching and landing the competition boats.
The Bitter Ends members sail out of Higel Park and the facilities of the Venice Youth Boating Association at Venice Yacht Club. They race on Roberts Bay on Wednesday mornings September through May. Membership is open to the public for women who have experience in sailing and can successfully sail a triangular course solo and capsize and get back into the boat.
More information can be found on the club’s Facebook page, “Bitter Ends.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.