The Easter Bunny put on the dog at Sunday’s farmers market in Punta Gorda’s History Park in celebration of Easter. The bunny was portrayed by a tall vendor, so you can see that the bunnysuit was pretty big. I confess to having tweaked the bunny’s tail—itself the size of a football. Official market photographer Keith Hilgenfeldt was on hand to snap photos of dogs greeted by the Easter Bunny. And musician Leslie Dacosta energized the event with danceable blues. Hope everyone had a happy, happy Easter, Arcadia!
Anita Whitney is a travel writer and jewelry-maker in Arcadia.
