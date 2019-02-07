Country performers in town Sunday

Grammy-nominated artists The Nelons will be featured Feb. 10 (Sunday) at Oak Hill Baptist Church, 5104 NW Oak Hill Ave., Arcadia. They perform at 10:45 a.m.
The Nelons, recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, have been singing hit songs, bridging the traditional sounds of gospel music with contemporary influences, and inspiring listeners of all ages for decades. Most recently the popular musical family earned the 2017 Gospel Music Association’s Dove Award for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year for their release “When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace.” Joining the Nelons will be talented female vocalist Amber Nelon Thompson. She was named the youngest Dove Award nominee in history by the Gospel Music Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.