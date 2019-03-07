A curious incident happened recently in the Arcadia post office. It was a busy day and all four employees were actively helping customers. The manager was out there, as well. Suddenly she dropped what she was doing ... and ran out of the area. Simultaneously the three other working ladies jumped to their feet. One of them asked, “Shall we call 911?” Nobody in the line understood what was happening. There had been no sound of anything, nothing.
The manager came running back in. “Car accident,” we heard her say, “but no one was hurt.” And as suddenly as it had stopped, work resumed at the counter. The whole incident had taken less than 30 seconds.
What struck me was the speed at which these workers reacted, and the total synchronicity of their actions. Next time in there I asked one of them about it. I complimented her for the swift reactions of all of them, and asked if they had been through a lot of drills.
“Not formally,” she answered, “but we’ve seen enough incidents in here, people tripping on the steps, etc., that we keep our eyes open and always keep ready to help.”
She thanked me for complimenting them, and said, “Thanks for recognizing us. You’ve created a warm and fuzzy by letting us know we are appreciated.”
I told her that I thought I’d feel pretty safe inside that building.
Anita Whitney lives in Arcadia
