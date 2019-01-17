The 12th annual DeSoto Arts and Humanities Council Art Show runs through Feb. 15. Artists opened at the Martin Art Gallery on Thursday. First place was awarded to Jimmy Peters, second place to Tom Homan and third place to Wanda Carter. Show judge was Heather Arenas.
Others earning recognition are Honorable Mentions/Bruce Trewyn, Johan Bjurman and Christa Friedl. Awards of Merit were given to Joan Cranor, Casey Williams and Gail Cassidy. The People’s Choice Award was given to Rosemary Sexton for her work “Game On.”
The DAHC is the designated arts agency for DeSoto County. Details are at Martin Art Gallery, 207 E. Magnolia, Arcadia, www.desotoartscouncil.org
