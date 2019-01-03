The DeSoto Arts and Humanities Council is preparing for its Annual Art Show, which opens with a public reception on Thursday, Jan. 10.
The annual show is a way for all DAHC members and non-members to show off their work that might not qualify for other shows.
There is no theme, so art on virtually any subject is welcome, and entries can represent any media including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography and fabric arts. Each artist can submit up to three entries.
To enter, artwork must be brought between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday (Jan. 5) to the Martin Gallery at Gulfland United County Real Estate, 207 E. Magnolia Ave. The reception and awards ceremony take place on Thursday, Jan. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and the reception is open to the public.
There is no entry fee for current DAHC members; non-members can enter up to three pieces by paying a $15 entry fee (which can be applied toward the annual membership fee any time during the year, if the artist so chooses).
There is a lot of talent in DeSoto County and this is the perfect opportunity for artists to show what they can do. Many of the pieces will be offered for sale.
For more information, email desotoartscouncilinfo@gmail.com or call 863-703-0373.
