Razz Taylor heads to Brooksville
After placing well in a song contest, local writer/performer Razz Taylor appears at the Will McLean Music Festival in March. His song “Arcadia Cowboy” earned third place in the Best New Florida Song Contest that honors the state’s folk heritage. The Will McLean Music Festival runs March 8-10 at the Sertoma Youth Ranch in Brooksville.
April 3 set for Mosaic mediation
Surrounding property owners and those involved in a July 2018 hearing in DeSoto County to rezone farmland to phosphate mining have been notified of an April 3 mediation hearing. The notices mailed in January identify time and place and that a special magistrate will log public feedback. The process involves Mosaic Fertilizer and DeSoto County, the county denying a rezoning application last summer. Mosaic requested mediation under a state resolution process to possibly settle the matter involving some 14,000 acres of farmland. Written requests to participate were to be submitted within 21 days on the Jan. 18 mailing. The hearing is open to the public.
Nuco hearing set for Tuesday
Rezoning for a proposed citrus processing plant goes before the DeSoto Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. Delray Beach-based Nuco Citrus LLC plans a $118-million plant in DeSoto County to process citrus rinds into pectin, other marketable oils and livestock feed. DeSoto Planning and Zoning commissioners on Tuesday voted 5-2 to recommend rezoning some 195 acres along State Road 72 to agriculture. County commissioners can accept or reject that recommendation. Next Tuesday’s hearing includes public feedback and presentations. Nuco hopes to break ground later this year, should rezoning gain approval. The firm’s executives last week held a workshop at the Turner Center to detail its plans and to answer questions. Next week’s hearing in county administrative chambers begins at 6:30 p.m.
RV Resort openhouse is Feb. 15
The owner of a new 100-acre RV resort in DeSoto County holds a preview of the grounds and its contents on Feb. 15. The Ranch at Arcadia Palms RV Resort will become a 255-site center at completion, said Brian Schaper, the resort’s builder. Initially, however, 105 units will become available, with limited site availability by March 7-10, coinciding with the Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo at nearby Mosaic Arena. The gated Ranch at Arcadia Palms will include a clubhouse, entertainment/activity areas, pool/spa, pickleball courts and other amenities, Schaper said. The Feb. 15 openhouse/preview, from 2-6 p.m., is open to the public. 1847 NE Fiveash
Ride for Tiny Town is Saturday
Ride for Tiny Town is Saturday at the Mosaic Arena. Organizers will use rider and sponsor proceeds to benefit DeSoto County’s homeless. Three course lengths are scheduled and safety is a priority for organizers mapping the 15-, 30- and 60-mile bicycle routes. Rest stations will be placed along the routes. Bike riders begin gathering at 7:45 a.m. Helmets are required. Pre-registration and packet pickups are Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m., at Mosaic Arena, 2450 NE Roan St., Arcadia. A barbecue and post-race festival are planned following final rider arrival at around 1 p.m. ridefortinytown.com
Smith-Brown barbecue is Feb. 16
DeSoto school board’s Ronny Allen came up with the idea to have a BBQ cook-off to support what was then known as the Smith Brown Project, started to provide DeSoto kids with a safe place to go after school and during summers. On Feb. 16, the Taterhill BBQ Gang once again hosst this friendly competition. The Taterhill BBQ Cook Off benefiting the Arcadia Boys & Girls Club is at Veterans Park. It begins at 11 a.m. Chicken/rib dinners can be pre-ordered. Donations will be matched by the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation. www.bgcsarasota.com, 863-990-0527
