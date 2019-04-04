Installation of Arcadia Elks Lodge officers and recognition of past leaders was Saturday at the facility on West Oak. Those include Kelly Mercer, Jackie Hughes( Exalted Ruler), Mary Kay Burns, Terry Lynn Clinard, Duane Ross, Alfred Higginbotham, Bill Burns, Nancy Higginbotham, Robert Vaughn and Keith Keene.
