The Family Service Center offers an array of programs and classes to meet the needs of our community. With both day and evening class offerings, you are sure to find one that’s just the right fit.
The Family Service Center offers vocational training programs such as Nursing Assistant and Licensed Practical Nursing, for instance, as well as basic skills training in reading, math and language. There are also online and in-person courses for GED preparation.
Instruction is individualized and focused on building readiness skills for the workplace. The FSC also offers career counseling for students enrolled in the classes. Family Literacy classes are also available.
Family Literacy is for all ages; they are based on improving literacy and comprehension skills through reading and enrichment activities for children, while at the same time parents have the opportunity to improve their basic skills, language skills and overall enjoy their time reading. Classes offered change throughout the year; they include computer instruction (intermediate and advanced), citizenship (daytime only) and conversational Spanish.
Adult career pathways offer assistance in exploring careers that are right for you, as well as helping you build a portfolio that includes your resume, awards, reference letters, and much more. Staff is available to help guide you through the process of finding a career that is perfect for you, ultimately reaching your goals. Upon the conclusion of this class, the program will continue to be accessible for you to utilize as necessary.
For more information, please visit www.fsc.desotoschools.com or call 863-993-1333.
