Florida Senior Games updates, qualify for nationals in 2021

ARCADIA — Registration is now open for the 2020 Florida Senior Games being held December 5-13 in multiple locations throughout Central Florida.
Senior athletes, age 50 and over, can find registration and competition information for the 22 sports of the 29th Annual Florida Senior Games at www.floridaseniorgames.com.
Entry fees vary by sport as the online registration deadline is set for November 20. Individual event information can be accessed in each of the respective sports’ pages on the site and can be requested by sending an email to games@playinflorida.com. All registrations are digital and online starting in 2020.
On September 18, the Florida Senior Games opened its 2020 Games for all participants to compete, temporarily eliminating the process of competing at and finishing in the Top 5 of an individual’s respective age group at one of its 22 local series qualifiers.
With the cancellation of 13 of its 22 local series qualifiers, the Games looks to ensure there is an opportunity for all to participate at its 2020 competition.
What does this mean? Anyone aged 50 and above can register for the 2020 Florida Senior Games without a qualifying performance. In previous years, a Top 5 finish, in the athlete’s respective age division, at a local qualifier punched one’s ticket to the state level of competition.
The 2020 Games serve as a qualifier for the 2021 National Senior Games, which will take place Greater Fort Lauderdale area November 5-18, 2021.
The nine-day competition will feature sites in Alachua, Brevard, Lake, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties.
The 2019 Florida Senior Games attracted just over 2,000 athletes during the nine days of competition in the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County region. Since the Games inception in 1992, nearly 54,000 senior athletes have competed in the Florida Senior Games. Many are from Arcadia or DeSoto County.
PLEASE NOTE: Each sport’s individual registration will be available once the competition date, location and venue have been set. Individuals are advised to check regularly for registration openings and updates.
