Fore the veterans!

Arcadia Moose Lodge 1327 presents a check to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs representative for $4,171. The proceeds are from the first Arcadia Moose Lodge (1327) Golf Tournament in March. Organizer/Tournament Chair Allen Svihlik wished to thank members of the Arcadia Moose Lodge for all their support that made this benefit such a great success, which included help from Larry Furr and all the members who sponsor a community business that sponsored holes at Arcadia Municipal Golf Course. Without them organizers would not have met the goal of helping veterans in need. Even with all the rain, 26 out of 30 teams signed up to play participated in the tournament. And all players said they had a great time and lots of fun. The steak dinner was fantastic; great job by everyone who helped in this tournament. A special thank you to Arcadia Municipal staff and to Jeff Gibson for all their help, the course was in great condition. Pictured are Arcadia Moose Lodge Gov. Jack Welch (left), golf tournament chairmen Allen Svihlik, VA representative (Cape Coral VA) Frank Jones, and Arcadia Moose Lodge administrator Carl Gause.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

