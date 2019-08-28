Former DeSoto teacher publishes book

Former DeSoto Middle School instructor Paula Massie Oneal has published a nonfiction text on the biblical apostles.
The Book of Acts is an accounting of stories written by or told of apostles, chapter by chapter. Oneal uses historic writings, the Bible and her conclusions to help readers better understand and interpret these important men.
“Thorough but easy to understand,” she said of her self-published work that took nearly four years to research and structure.
Oneal taught at DeSoto Middle School for 30 years, retiring in 2005 and moving to North Carolina. She uses archeological writings and research, secular sources and her professional interpretation as a biblical scholar to dissect this part of the New Testament, she said. Her next project will be on the Book of Ruth. A publishing date has not been announced.
The Book of Acts (The Continuing Acts of Christ, Through the Apostles, Inspired by the Holy Spirit/Xulon Press) is available on amazon.com, or contact Ms. Oneal at paulaoneal1952@gmail.com.
