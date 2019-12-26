“My fifth-grade teacher once told me that the striking thing about me was that I was interested (as opposed to simply interesting).”
So Arthur Wenk explains his extraordinary breadth of knowledge, much of it gained, as he describes it, in “the Ignorance Project—I look at things I don’t know about but would like to, then propose them as lectures and get busy reading.”
The lectures that Dr. Wenk gives at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Punta Gorda are in part the fruit of that project.
This winter Dr. Wenk returns to LLI with a new series, continuing the exploration of The Matrix, an approach to understanding western culture that uses particular examples in art, music, literature, science, mathematics, philosophy, theology, history and social sciences to illuminate the context through the specific.
Classes include the Beauty of Geometry: Euclid Without Tears; The Legend of King Arthur: From Chretien to Camelot; The Age of the Great Cathedrals; Beyond Darwin: Evolution, Ecosystems and Extinction; Economics: Unlimited Wants, Limited Resources; Why Does the World Exist? The Intersection of Science, Philosophy and Religion.
The topics may seem as daunting as they are varied, but they can be approached without fear. These lectures are not intended just for those already knowledgeable. People who have attended his lectures comment that they now have a clearer idea of concepts (frequently mathematical concepts) that had never made sense before. People who come to the lectures with open, inquiring minds should encounter no difficulties.
Not all of Dr. Wenk’s fount of knowledge was acquired through independent reading. His academic experience comprises a bachelor’s degree in music and mathematics, masters degrees in music theory, information science and psychology, and a doctorate in musicology; he put those degrees to work as a teacher of both mathematics and music and as a psychotherapist.
Along the way he performed and recorded on piano and organ, led choral groups, lectured from Massachusetts to California and Ontario to Florida, and published more than 20 books (including the basis for many of his LLI lectures, The Matrix of Western Culture: Perspectives on History, the Arts and Ideas). And oh-by-the-way wrote a mystery series featuring a bearded peripatetic musicologist who uncovers—and solves, of course—murder and mayhem.
Dr. Wenk came to southwestern Florida in 2014 and settled in Fort Myers because friends told him it was 5 degrees warmer than where he was looking in Sarasota. He still spends the warm months in Ontario, Canada. He discovered Lifelong Learning Institute when publicizing his Matrix book and describes the difference between the traditional classroom with its attendant exams, papers,
Join the fun
The Beauty of Geometry: Euclid Without Tears (Jan. 7)
The Legend of King Arthur: From Chretien to Camelot (Jan. 14)
The Age of the Great Cathedrals (Jan. 21)
Beyond Darwin: Evolution, Ecosystems and Extinction (Jan. 28)
Economics: Unlimited Wants, Limited Resources (Feb. 4)
Why Does the World Exist? The Intersection of Science, Philosophy and Religion (Feb. 11)
All classes are held 10-11:30 a.m. at Florida Southwestern State College, Room D 108, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, with time for questions and discussion following the lecture. www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org, 941-637-3533.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.