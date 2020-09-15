There we were, standing at one of our favorite places: near the end of a pier extending into Lake Michigan at sunset.
On the drive to the big lake, Pauline had seen a flock of wild turkeys, a fawn and four full grown deer. Now, after a pleasant walk, we were watching the final feature of the show that’s been playing on that outdoor stage for millennia. And this one was a crowd pleaser: a blazing red finish that created an unforgettable afterglow to end the day.
As the sun settled into the big lake, giving the sense of an unheard sizzle, the moon, not to be outdone, took center stage. While not yet a true harvest moon, its increasing size and twilight glow announced the coming of the big ones to follow that will inspire poets and brighten the paths of sweethearts, creating a perfect atmosphere for falling in love.
What does all this have to do with our relationship to God?
Plenty, according to the Psalmist. In his words, “the heavens declare the glory of God and the firmament shows His handiwork." (Psalms 19:1)
In his classic work on the Psalms, “A Treasury of David,” the English minister C.H. Spurgeon wrote: “In his youth the Psalmist, while keeping his father’s flock, had devoted himself to the study of God’s two great books; nature and Scripture, and he had so thoroughly entered into the spirit of these two volumes that he was able to compare and contrast them, magnifying the excellency of the Author in both.”
The New Testament adds another dimension to learning from nature: responsibility. In other words, God has so clearly revealed His character that we’re held accountable to Him for the way we live and are without excuse. (Romans 1:20)
Our Lord often used illustrations from nature to teach lessons about faith. He spoke of birds being fed by their Heavenly Father without doing any farming and of flowers being clothed in garments surpassing those of royalty.
While there is a difference between the Creator and creation, His attributes are revealed in it. His love and care are seen in every flower and drop of rain, in every star, in every sunrise and sunset; His power is sensed in every storm.
Everywhere, creation displays its own peculiar power-point presentation that is programmed to reveal the glory of God and show what He is like, reminding us of His love and assuring us of His care.
If we can appreciate the beauties of sunsets, ocean waves, northern lights, fields of flowers, golden grain, fruited plain or majestic mountains and prayerfully look beyond them, important insights about their Creator will follow.
We’ll finally find the God of creation, of the Ten Commandments, the beatitudes, the love and passion of the cross; the power of the resurrection.
Is there a guarantee that in seeking we’ll find? Yes!
“And you shall search for Me and find Me, when you search for Me with your whole heart.” (Jeremiah 29:13)
Is there any way to find help in our search? Yes again! Millions have found help in their search through reading the Bible, through prayer and through fellow seekers in their local church.
Roger Campbell was an author, a broadcaster and columnist who was a pastor for 22 years. Follow us on Facebook @YourFaithAventure.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.